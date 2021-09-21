Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Cowen

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNI. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.56.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $113.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.01. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

