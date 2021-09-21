Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.81.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.08. 175,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $111.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

