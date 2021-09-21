Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE GOOS traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.09. 70,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.38. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$62.57. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.78.

In other Canada Goose news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total value of C$1,231,205.17.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

