Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $8,686,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

CPB opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

