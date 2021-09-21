Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cameco posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $21.74. 155,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,899. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

