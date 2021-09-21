Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 96,004 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,920,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,530,000 after buying an additional 140,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 798,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 360,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 355,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 60,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 299,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 52,765 shares in the last quarter.

FLRN stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

