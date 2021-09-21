Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $4.99 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 64,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after buying an additional 1,203,393 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,120.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,202,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after buying an additional 1,190,951 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $85,035,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,201,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

