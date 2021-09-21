Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 74.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $144.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.54. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.