Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 85.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after buying an additional 51,764 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,244.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

NYSE ROK opened at $302.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.27.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

