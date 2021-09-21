Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 617 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after acquiring an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of DEO opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.63.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

