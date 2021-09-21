Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,309 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RBLX. Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 626,102 shares of company stock worth $52,225,232 over the last three months.

RBLX stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.