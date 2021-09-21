Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 27,683 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period.

Shares of PTIN stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87.

