Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,651 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

