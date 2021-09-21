Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677. The company has a market capitalization of $567.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.