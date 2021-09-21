Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 128,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $573.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

