Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $27,429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.22 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

