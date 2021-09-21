Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Up 20.8% in August

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.19. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

