Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURBY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

