Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BURBY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.