BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of BTRS opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 and have sold 3,715,944 shares worth $43,584,792.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in BTRS by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

