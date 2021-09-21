BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in August

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BTBIF stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

