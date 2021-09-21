Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$17.00.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.78.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.85. The company has a market cap of C$446.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.39 and a 12 month high of C$16.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

In related news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,971.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,004,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,599,328.60. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,565.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares in the company, valued at C$17,393,944.96. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,578 shares of company stock valued at $202,509.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

