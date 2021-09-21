Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 40 on November 5th

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 2,329.50 ($30.44) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,408.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,238.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £377.01 million and a P/E ratio of 29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 1,383.20 ($18.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,680 ($35.01).

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,088.44), for a total value of £4,994,899.57 ($6,525,868.26).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

