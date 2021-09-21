Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. 74,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,465. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

In other news, major shareholder George P. Denny III sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,749.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

