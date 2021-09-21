Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIP. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,453,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 775,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after buying an additional 40,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

