Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,249,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160,304 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.7% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.48% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,235,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,559,000 after buying an additional 910,856 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,833,000 after acquiring an additional 653,222 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $336,474,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,484,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,768,000 after acquiring an additional 240,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.