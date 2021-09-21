Brokers Set Expectations for Humacyte, Inc. ‘s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humacyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Humacyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of HUMA opened at $13.97 on Monday. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

