Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $148.57

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.43.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.75. 8,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average of $133.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.