Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Target Price at $46.25

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.
Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.
