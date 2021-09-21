Brokerages Set MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Target Price at C$4.83

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE MAV traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.11. 203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.78 million and a P/E ratio of 8.13. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of C$2.07 and a 1 year high of C$7.34.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

