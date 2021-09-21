Brokerages Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) PT at $41.38

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.38.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,679 shares of company stock worth $1,904,341 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 36.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invitae by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Invitae by 121.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 130,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,323. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. Invitae has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.