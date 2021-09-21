Brokerages Set DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.21. 840,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,633. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $275.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. DURECT has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 600.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,988 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 248,446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 79,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

