Brokerages Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT at $130.24

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Datadog stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $142.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -836.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.91. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $395,662.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $2,073,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,317,747.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,565,804 shares of company stock worth $201,830,499. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Datadog by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,278,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

