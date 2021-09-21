Brokerages Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target at $23.15

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.15.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of CHX stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.23 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after acquiring an additional 327,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 67.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 125,496 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.