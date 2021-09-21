Brokerages Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target at $23.15

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.23 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after acquiring an additional 327,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 67.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 125,496 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

