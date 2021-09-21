Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Target Price at $10.80

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGAU. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGAU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -5.61.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.