Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,313 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 181,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,096,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 175,980 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YTRA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 2,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.89.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

