Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yatra Online.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday.
YTRA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 2,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.89.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.