Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is $0.89. Sunnova Energy International posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $33.22 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

