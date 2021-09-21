Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.90 Million

Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report $191.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.50 million and the highest is $193.30 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $225.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $780.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $764.90 million to $789.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $818.40 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $835.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 491,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

