Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $2.81. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $374.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $390.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.76. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,053,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

