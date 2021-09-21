Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Brown & Brown also reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

BRO stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 66,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.