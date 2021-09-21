Brokerages Expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to announce $6.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.24 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $3.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $23.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.98 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

