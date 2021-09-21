Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million.

WASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $118,422. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

