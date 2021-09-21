Brokerages Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.20. Tenaris posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,870,000 after purchasing an additional 183,255 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tenaris by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tenaris by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 720,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 216,358 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.88.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

