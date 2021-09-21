Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.90.

SPGI stock opened at $444.87 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

