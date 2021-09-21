Brokerages Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post $2.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.99 to $11.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.30. 22,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $104.43 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 43.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

