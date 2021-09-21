Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

MRCY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. 15,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,584. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

