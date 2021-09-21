Brokerages Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce sales of $100.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.49 million and the lowest is $90.59 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $70.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $380.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.82 million to $387.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $550.13 million, with estimates ranging from $542.09 million to $558.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of GSL opened at $22.64 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 27.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 505,614 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3,858.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,968 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 267.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

