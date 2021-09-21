Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report sales of $32.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.41 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $34.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $127.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.32 billion to $132.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $151.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.53 billion to $168.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

NYSE:F traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,899,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,000,750. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

