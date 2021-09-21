Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post $151.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.34 million and the lowest is $149.10 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $613.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $603.40 million to $624.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $616.55 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $621.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:CBU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.95. 2,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

