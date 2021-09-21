Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical comprises approximately 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Globus Medical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,822. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

